Downtown Las Vegas Loop shuttle adding Brewery Row stop

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The city of Las Vegas says its shuttle service in the downtown area is adding another stop.

Those taking The Downtown Loop free shuttle service can now stop at Brewery Row.

Tuesday, city officials report the newest stop for the service is in the 1500 block of South Main Street and it will allow quick and easy access to the popular Brewery Row.

“The Downtown Loop offers a quick, free and convenient way to visit all of our amazing attractions,” Mayor Carolyn G. Goodman said. “Our Brewery Row has become very popular in a short amount of time, so come on down, see what the excitement is all about and let us do the driving.”

The new Brewery Row stop joins existing stops that include Circa, The Strat, Symphony Park, City Hall, The National Museum of Organized Crime and Law Enforcement and others.

The Downtown Loop launched in 2017 and is a partnership between the city, the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada and Keolis Transit.

The city says it has offered incentives to attract craft breweries, wineries, wine rooms, taprooms and distilleries downtown to be part of Brewery Row. The 18B Las Vegas Arts District currently has seven breweries and three taprooms.