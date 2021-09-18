Dotty's parent company announces data breach, says private info may have been released

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The parent company the slot machine parlor chain Dotty's announced it was hacked and says private information may have been released.

Nevada Restaurant Services says social security and bank account numbers were a part of that data breach and that it will mail notices to customers in the Las Vegas valley who were potentially affected.

If you think you might have been affected, the company suggests reviewing bank statements and monitoring credit reports for suspicious activity.

Read the full notice shared by Nevada Restaurant Services below:

Nevada Restaurant Services, Inc. ("NRS") is providing notice of a recent event that may affect the privacy of the information of certain NRS customers. NRS is providing information about the event, NRS's response to it, and resources available to individuals to help protect their information, should they feel it necessary to do so.

WHAT HAPPENED?

In January 2021, NRS identified the presence of malware on certain computer systems in its environment. NRS immediately commenced an investigation to determine the full nature and scope of the incident and to secure its network. Through this investigation, NRS determined that it was the target of a cyber-attack and that, in connection with the cyber event, an unauthorized actor was able to copy certain information from the system on or before January 16, 2021.

WHAT INFORMATION WAS INVOLVED?

NRS conducted a thorough review of the affected data to determine what types of information were involved and to whom it related. While the specific data elements vary for each potentially affected individual, the scope of information potentially involved includes individuals' name, date of birth, Social Security number, driver's license number or state ID number, passport number, financial account and/or routing number, health insurance information, treatment information, biometric data, medical record, taxpayer identification number, and credit card number and/or expiration date.

HOW WILL I KNOW IF I AM AFFECTED?

NRS is mailing notice letters to the individuals identified as potentially impacted for whom they have valid mailing addresses. If an individual did not receive a letter but would like to know if they are affected, they may call NRS's dedicated assistance line, detailed below.

WHAT IS NRS DOING?

NRS has security measures in place to protect its systems and the information in its possession and NRS has worked to add further technical safeguards to its environment. Following this incident, NRS took immediate steps to secure its systems and to conduct a diligent investigation into the full nature and scope of the incident.

WHO TO CONTACT FOR MORE INFO

If individuals have questions or would like additional information, they may call NRS's dedicated assistance line at (833) 909-3914 between the hours of 6:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m., Pacific Time, Monday through Friday.

WHAT CAN I DO?

NRS encourages individuals to remain vigilant against incidents of identity theft and fraud by reviewing account statements and monitoring free credit reports for suspicious activity and detecting errors. Under U.S. law, a consumer is entitled to one free credit report annually from each of the three major credit reporting bureaus, Equifax, Experian, and TransUnion. To order a free credit report, visit annualcreditreport.com or call, toll-free, 1-877-322-8228. Individuals may also directly contact the three major credit reporting bureaus listed below to request a free copy of their credit report.

Consumers have the right to place an initial or extended "fraud alert" on a credit file at no cost. An initial fraud alert is a 1-year alert that is placed on a consumer's credit file. Upon seeing a fraud alert display on a consumer's credit file, a business is required to take steps to verify the consumer's identity before extending new credit. If you are a victim of identity theft, you are entitled to an extended fraud alert, which is a fraud alert lasting seven years. Should you wish to place a fraud alert, please contact any one of the three major credit reporting bureaus listed below.

As an alternative to a fraud alert, consumers have the right to place a "credit freeze" on a credit report, which will prohibit a credit bureau from releasing information in the credit report without the consumer's express authorization. The credit freeze is designed to prevent credit, loans, and services from being approved in your name without your consent. However, you should be aware that using a credit freeze to take control over who gets access to the personal and financial information in your credit report may delay, interfere with, or prohibit the timely approval of any subsequent request or application you make regarding a new loan, credit, mortgage, or any other account involving the extension of credit. Pursuant to federal law, you cannot be charged to place or lift a credit freeze on your credit report.

To request a security freeze, you will need to provide the following information:

Full name (including middle initial as well as Jr., Sr., II, III, etc.); Social Security number; Date of birth; Addresses for the prior two to five years; Proof of current address, such as a current utility bill or telephone bill; A legible photocopy of a government-issued identification card (state driver's license or ID card, etc.); and A copy of either the police report, investigative report, or complaint to a law enforcement agency concerning identity theft if you are a victim of identity theft.

Should you wish to place a fraud alert or credit freeze, please contact the three major credit reporting bureaus listed below:

Equifax



888-298-0045

Equifax Fraud Alert, P.O. Box 105069 Atlanta, GA 30348-5069

Equifax Credit Freeze, P.O. Box 105788 Atlanta, GA 30348-5788

Experian



1-888-397-3742

Experian Fraud Alert, P.O. Box 9554, Allen, TX 75013

Experian Credit Freeze, P.O. Box 9554, Allen, TX 75013

TransUnion



833-395-6938

TransUnion Fraud Alert, P.O. Box 2000, Chester, PA 19016

TransUnion Credit Freeze, P.O. Box 160, Woodlyn, PA 19094

Information provided by Nevada Restaurant Services, Inc. Learn more here.