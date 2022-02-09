Doorbell camera captures brazen theft of porch decor in southwest Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Startling new video from a front-door security camera shows a woman brazenly stealing decorations from a local front porch.

This happened in the southwest part of the Las Vegas Valley, near El Capitan Way and Blue Diamond Road.

"I woke up this morning — was taking my son to school — and realized the front porch was bare," Tana Shivers told 13 Action News. "Everything was gone."

Video shows the woman making several trips to and from her car to deposit the decorations from Shivers' porch — a "welcome" sign, a white bench, flower pots, and an owl to scare away pigeons.

"She did this in broad daylight, with no mask or anything covering her face," Shivers said. "You can see her car clear as day in the video."

Shivers said she posted the video on her community Facebook page, and someone told her the same thing happened to them.

She also had a message for the woman who made off with her decorations:

"Yeah, if you want to come bring those items back, we'll act like this never happened," she laughed.

Shivers filed a police report, but said she doesn't really expect them to solve the case — she just doesn't want this to happen to someone else.