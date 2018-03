LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - More fallout over UNLV President Len Jessup's possible departure - one of UNLV's biggest donors is rescinding a $14 million gift.

According to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, the Engelstad Family Foundation is pulling money for the planned medical education building.

Jessup's potential move comes amid controversy after the University announced a dental faculty member had been reusing devices on multiple patients, putting them at risk of disease.