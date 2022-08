LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Starting on August 30 Donny Osmond will return for his solo residency inside Harrah’s Las Vegas Showroom.

His upcoming performance schedule can be seen below:

August 2022: 30 – 31



30 – 31 September 2022: 1 – 3, 6 – 10, 13 – 17, 27 – 30



1 – 3, 6 – 10, 13 – 17, 27 – 30 October 2022: 1, 4 – 8, 11 – 15



1, 4 – 8, 11 – 15 November 2022: 1 – 5, 8 – 12, 15 – 19

Tickets are available for purchase on ticketmaster.com.