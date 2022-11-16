Watch Now
Local News

Actions

Donny Osmond cancels two performances at Harrah's due to 'flu-like symptoms'

Untitled design (74).png
Mr. Camera
Untitled design (74).png
Posted at 11:56 AM, Nov 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-16 14:56:43-05

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Singer Donny Osmond has canceled two of his upcoming shows at Harrah's in Las Vegas due to illness, according to a statement posted by his team on Twitter.

The statement announced the cancellation of the Nov. 16 and 17 performances due to Osmond coming down with "flu-like symptoms."

The statement also said refunds were available for the performances at the point of purchase, and that they "apologize for any inconvenience and are wishing Donny a speedy recovery."

Read the full statement below:

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH