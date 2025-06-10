Donkey meet and greets happening at select LVCCLD libraries — Here's how to plan your visit

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — When you think of libraries, you probably don’t think of donkeys. Las Vegas Clark County Library District wants to change that with a unique visiting experience.

Peaceful Valley Donkey Rescue will bring their furry friends to participating libraries for a meet and greet that will help visitors “explore the rich history of donkeys and their importance throughout the centuries,” according to organizers.

When and where are donkey visits?

Three libraries are set to participate, said LVCCLD. Find the nearest one below to best plan your visit.

1. Windmill Library: June 10 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

2. Enterprise Library: June 11 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

3. Sandy Valley Library: June 12 from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

This event is open to all ages. Click here for more information on the donkey visits.