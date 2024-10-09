Donald Trump to campaign in North Las Vegas for Hispanic Roundtable event this weekend

Editor's Note: This article has been updated to reflect an address change



NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Former President Donald Trump will be in Southern Nevada once again on his campaign trail.

Building America's Future, a 501(c)(4) nonprofit, will be hosting Trump as a special guest for their Hispanic Roundtable event in North Las Vegas on Saturday, Oct. 12 at 1 p.m.

The roundtable will be at 3160 Simmons Street, North Las Vegas 89032.

Additional speakers will include former Texas Congresswoman Mayra Flores, U.S. Army Captain and Republican Candidate for the U.S. Senate Sam Brown, and Goya CEO Robert Unanue.

Members of the Hispanic Nevada community, small business owners, and union workers will also be in attendance.

The organization said members of the public are invited to attend the event.