Donald Trump Jr. will make an appearance on Nov. 2 in Las Vegas.

He will be attending a rally at Stoney's Rockin Country in support of Danny Tarkanian. He will be joined by TV personality and attorney Kimberly Guilfoyle and other special guests.

Republican Danny Tarkanian is running against Susie Lee for Nevada's 3rd Congressional District.

Before he arrives in Las Vegas, Trump Jr. will make an appearance at a rally in Carson City.

Click here for more information and to get tickets.