Donald Trump backs Sheriff Joe Lombardo's GOP bid for Nevada governor

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Former President Donald Trump is endorsing Joe Lombardo in his Republican bid to challenge Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak.

Trump's endorsement late Wednesday pointed to Lombardo's military service and his more than 30 years as a police officer. Trump said he expects Lombardo to protect gun rights, oppose sanctuary cities, support law enforcement, veto any tax increase and secure elections.

Lombardo is the consensus front-runner in a crowded field seeking the GOP nomination to run against Sisolak.

Lombardo issued a statement saying he wants to restore law and order, fix the state education system and build a strong economy.

Sisolak's campaign noted that Trump lost Nevada in the 2016 and 2020 presidential elections.