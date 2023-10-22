Don Laughlin, who founded the riverside resort town, dies at 92

(KTNV) — Don Laughlin, the resort pioneer who established Don Laughlin's Riverside Resort Hotel & Casino and helped put Laughlin on the map as a vacation destination, has died.

Laughlin's death was announced in a post on Facebook Sunday morning. He was 92 years old.

"Don touched many lives in our local community as well as nationwide, and we understand how difficult this news will be for many," the statement reads. "Don Laughlin was truly an amazing man to work with and learn from."

Laughlin's family "have asked for some time to grieve," before making an official statement or announcing plans for a memorial service, according to the post.