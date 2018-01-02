Domestic violence victims receive leave as part of new Nevada laws in 2018

While it may be an off year for the Nevada Legislature, lawmakers passed plenty of bills in the 2017 session that took effect Jan. 1.

Domestic violence victims to get leave

Senate Bill 361 requires employers to grant up to 160 hours of leave per year to employees who are victims of domestic violence or have family members who are victims.

Child care facility employee training

SB189 requires employees to complete at least two hours of training in the recognition and reporting of abuse or neglect of a child within 90 days of employment and at least once every five years. In addition, employees must complete 24 hours of training devoted to the care, education and safety of children specific to the age group served by the child care facility.

Conversion therapy ban

SB201 prohibits mental health professionals from conducting therapy on minors that seeks to change sexual orientation or gender identity.

Contraceptives now covered under state law

Assembly Bill 249 and SB233 require private and state insurance plans to provide coverage for reproductive health and other preventive health care services for women. This includes contraceptive coverage without any copay, coinsurance or higher deductible along with certain screenings, vaccines and mammograms. This was originally under the Affordable Care Act and is now part of Nevada law.

Opioid data collection

SB474 enacts a new prescription medication registry designed to fast-track information collection about opioid deaths and identify excess dispensing of powerful painkillers.

Mopeds must be in right lane

AB 335 requires a person driving a moped to drive in the right lane of the highway unless the person is turning left, it's unsafe or under the direction of a police officer.