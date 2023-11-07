Domestic dispute report leads to armed subject barricade in east valley, Las Vegas police say

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said an armed subject barricaded himself Monday afternoon in the east valley.

Police have been on scene in the 5700 block of Kristen Lee Court since 1:35 p.m., responding to a domestic dispute. This is near Stewart Avenue and Christy Lane.

Police said the armed subject is also suicidal. According to initial information from police, the subject refused to exit the residence and surrender peacefully and barricaded himself inside.

"SWAT and Crisis Negotiators are on scene," police said. "This is an ongoing investigation. Please avoid the area."

KTNV is headed to the scene and will provide more information once the police release them.