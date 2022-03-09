Dollar Loan Center brings jobs, events to Henderson community

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The new Dollar Loan Center in Henderson, is hosting the 2022 Big West Basketball Championships.

To kick off the five-day tournament, the City of Henderson will host the “Big West Tiltyard Tip-Off” party.

The party will feature live entertainment, food, games and more.

In a statement, Big West Commissioner, Dave Butterly, said, “the big West is truly thankful for the warm welcome and tremendous support that we have received from Mayor March and the City of Henderson."

Butterly said, "we are proud to call Henderson home for the 2022 Hercules Tires Big West Basketball Championships presented by The Hawaiian Islands and are honored to be the first sporting event in The Dollar Loan Center."

