DOJ: Clark County polling places will now be ADA compliant going forward

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Voting here in Southern Nevada is set to be easier for people with disabilities.

After a review of Clark County polling places back in June showed several were not compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), the Nevada U.S. Attorney's Office found parking ramps and doorways at several locations in our valley weren't up to standards.

“Voting is a fundamental right and the ADA guarantees that every person with a disability has an equal opportunity to exercise that right and cast their ballot in person and independently,” said Sue Fahami, First Assistant U.S. Attorney for the District of Nevada.

“We commend Clark County for its willingness to work collaboratively with the United States Attorney’s Office to achieve this goal.”

Those issues were addressed before the election in November and temporary fixes were put in place, and on Monday it was announced those changes will be permanent going forward.

View the full Voluntary Compliance Agreement below

