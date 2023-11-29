'Dogs of Downtown Summerlin' calendar now available for dog lovers in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Dog lovers in the Las Vegas valley, rejoice! The Dogs of Downtown Summerlin calendar is now available for purchase.

According to Downtown Summerlin, the calendar is available for sale for a $10 donation to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Foundation. Purchases will be cashless, and can be done at this link.

All proceeds from calendar sales will benefit the LVMPD K-9 section, which is made up of 15 police officers, 3 police sergeants, and 17 working police dogs.

The 2024 featured pups include:



Foxi – Front Cover

Diko – Metro K-9 Dog

Kai – January

Tae-Oh – February

Kent – March

Charly – April

Andy – May

Griffey – June

Max – July

Bella – August

Bear – September

Chaga – October

Logan – November

Barkley – December

For more on Downtown Summerlin, visit www.summerlin.com.