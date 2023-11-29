'Dogs of Downtown Summerlin' calendar now available for dog lovers in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Dog lovers in the Las Vegas valley, rejoice! The Dogs of Downtown Summerlin calendar is now available for purchase.
According to Downtown Summerlin, the calendar is available for sale for a $10 donation to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Foundation. Purchases will be cashless, and can be done at this link.
All proceeds from calendar sales will benefit the LVMPD K-9 section, which is made up of 15 police officers, 3 police sergeants, and 17 working police dogs.
The 2024 featured pups include:
- Foxi – Front Cover
- Diko – Metro K-9 Dog
- Kai – January
- Tae-Oh – February
- Kent – March
- Charly – April
- Andy – May
- Griffey – June
- Max – July
- Bella – August
- Bear – September
- Chaga – October
- Logan – November
- Barkley – December
