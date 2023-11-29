Watch Now
'Dogs of Downtown Summerlin' calendar now available for dog lovers in Las Vegas

Dogs of Downtown Summerlin 2024
Posted at 12:07 PM, Nov 29, 2023
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Dog lovers in the Las Vegas valley, rejoice! The Dogs of Downtown Summerlin calendar is now available for purchase.

According to Downtown Summerlin, the calendar is available for sale for a $10 donation to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Foundation. Purchases will be cashless, and can be done at this link.

All proceeds from calendar sales will benefit the LVMPD K-9 section, which is made up of 15 police officers, 3 police sergeants, and 17 working police dogs.

The 2024 featured pups include:

  • Foxi – Front Cover 
  • Diko – Metro K-9 Dog 
  • Kai – January 
  • Tae-Oh – February 
  • Kent – March 
  • Charly – April 
  • Andy – May 
  • Griffey – June 
  • Max – July 
  • Bella – August 
  • Bear – September 
  • Chaga – October 
  • Logan – November 
  • Barkley – December

For more on Downtown Summerlin, visit www.summerlin.com.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

