LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Downtown Summerlin is asking for pictures of Southern Nevada dogs for their Dogs of Downtown Summerlin calendar for the year 2023.

Downtown Summerlin said all proceeds from the sale of the calendar will benefit The Animal Foundation.

Instructions from Downtown Summerlin:

"All Southern Nevada dog owners interested in participating are encouraged to submit photos of their pups at Downtown Summerlin via Instagram with hashtag #DogsofDTS from July 25 through August 12. Participants will be selected on August 17 and will be asked to participate in a photo shoot at the property for the final calendar content. A total of 13 dogs will be selected, one per month and one cover model."

The calendars will sell for about $10 each and will be available in October.

“We are so excited to announce the return of the coveted Dogs of Downtown Summerlin calendar,” stated Halee Harczynski, senior marketing director, Downtown Summerlin. “We can’t wait to start receiving submissions to see who will be featured and are grateful for our continued partnership with The Animal Foundation as the beneficiary.”

For more on Dogs of Downtown Summerlin, visit www.summerlin.com or call Concierge at 702-832-1055.