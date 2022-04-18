Dog 'suffering silently for years' starts treatments with Heaven Can Wait Animal Society

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Heaven Can Wait Animal Society sent a press release in regards to a dog named Belle that was surrendered due to her owner being unable to care for her food and medical needs. The Society said that they believe Belle may have been hit by a car, or perhaps abused because of existing major health issues that should have been taken care of years ago.

Belle is said to be on the Society's "Pups on Parole Program" where they save dogs who are more at risk for euthanasia in a shelter. Belle was surrendered with a broken jaw, a fractured hip, and a surgical wire left in her jaw bone that should have been removed years ago. These issues label her, "less adoptable."

Despite these issues, Belle is a sweet dog to the Society while undergoing treatments. The Society says she would make a loving addition to any family.

Heaven Can Wait said that they are doing everything the staff can to provide Belle with the best medical care, and to see her through this health crisis. If everything goes well, she will be available for adoption after she recovers according to the press release.

You can make a donation to help Heaven Can Wait here.