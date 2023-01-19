Dog owners seek answers after pet sitters try to cover up death

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — In an exclusive interview with KTNV, Chris Melendez shares the tragic story of his dog, Teddy.

Teddy was a 12-year-old Shih Tzu who died in the care of his sitters.

Chris says Sunday his parents received a call from the sitters that their dog was lost. But, he says concerns rose when the sitters weren't showing signs of concern for Teddy's whereabouts.

After more questioning, Chris says the sitters confessed.

Allegedly, Teddy got into an altercation with another dog they were watching. Chris says the sitters told him Teddy died while on the way to the vet.

"No one should go through what me and my family are going through right now," said Chris.

He says the sitters then led him to an area in he desert about four miles east of North Las Vegas to where Teddy was buried.

They called law enforcement and park rangers arrested the sitters.

Now, Chris says he and his family need answers.