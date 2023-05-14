Documentary film about 1950's Las Vegas premieres

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The fifth film in a series of historical documentary films about the City of Las Vegas premiered Saturday night.

Dozens of community members were invited to watch the film at the Beverly Theater downtown. Mayor Carolyn Goodman gave opening remarks at the reception before the film.

The film takes a deeper dive at the 1950's in Sin City.

"This was really a boom time for Las Vegas," said historical preservation officer for the City of Las Vegas Dr. Diane Siebrandt. "This is when you have after World War II, you have Nellis Air Force base, you have basic magnesium, you have the Hoover Dam being completed."

Dr. Siebrandt said the 50's was a time of major population growth in Las Vegas.

"You see the spread of the city going North, East and West," said Dr. Siebrandt.

Each year, a new film focusing on a decade in history is released. It's premiered on the Saturday closest to May 15. That's because May 15, 1905 was when the City of Las Vegas was founded.

"The 50's you can barely fit everything in," said the film's director and executive producer Jennifer Boyd. "There are such contrasts and energy."

Boyd said one aspect that stands out from this film compared to the previous four documentaries is the transition from photos to video.

"It's really interesting to go from a lot of still photos to some really unique home movies, file footage that a lot of people have never seen before," said Boyd.

Boyd said people living in Las Vegas should be proud of their home after watching this most recent film.

"This community is unlike any other community in the entire world," said Boyd.

The documentary film about 1960's in Las Vegas is already in the works, according to Boyd.