Doctors warn of burns from asphalt as heatwave hits US West

PHOENIX (AP) — Doctors who work in Arizona and Nevada burn centers are warning of injuries from contact with super-heated roadways and other surfaces as the first extreme heatwave of the year extends across the U.S. West.

A high-pressure system is expected to push temperatures above 115 degrees this week in Las Vegas and Phoenix.

Health officials advise people to be mindful of hot asphalt, sidewalks and even desert sand.

Elsewhere, heat warnings stretched from California's central and inland valleys to as far north as Montana and Wyoming, where predicted highs of 109 degrees on Tuesday are expected to shatter records.