Do you know someone with a heart of gold? Henderson now accepting nominations for the Heart of the City award

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The City of Henderson is accepting nominations for the Heart of the City award starting Monday, Oct. 14.

The award recognizes individuals who have performed exceptional acts of kindness in the community.

To quality, the nominee should excel in one of the following areas:



Improvement of academic performance

Enrichment opportunities, character building and/or mentoring

Recognition of others

Possessing exceptional qualities that set this person apart

An action or behavior that raised the morale of others

Sincere cooperation, positive attitude and exceptional willingness to assist others

Past Heart of the City recipients



2023 Katie Wang

2022 Joe and Tracey Robbins

2021 Eric Umali

2020 Debbie Gardner

2019 Tammie Hampton

2018 Gages Curry

2017 Jud Wilhite

2016 J. T. Reynolds

2015 Drew Stevens

Nominations are open until Oct. 16. For more information, click here.

The nomination form is available here.