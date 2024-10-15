Do you know someone with a heart of gold? Henderson now accepting nominations for the Heart of the City award

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The City of Henderson is accepting nominations for the Heart of the City award starting Monday, Oct. 14.
The award recognizes individuals who have performed exceptional acts of kindness in the community.
To quality, the nominee should excel in one of the following areas:
- Improvement of academic performance
- Enrichment opportunities, character building and/or mentoring
- Recognition of others
- Possessing exceptional qualities that set this person apart
- An action or behavior that raised the morale of others
- Sincere cooperation, positive attitude and exceptional willingness to assist others
Past Heart of the City recipients
- 2023 Katie Wang
- 2022 Joe and Tracey Robbins
- 2021 Eric Umali
- 2020 Debbie Gardner
- 2019 Tammie Hampton
- 2018 Gages Curry
- 2017 Jud Wilhite
- 2016 J. T. Reynolds
- 2015 Drew Stevens
Nominations are open until Oct. 16. For more information, click here.
The nomination form is available here.