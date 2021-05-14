Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles to cease collection of technology fee, issue refunds

The Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles is working swiftly to comply with a ruling from the Nevada Supreme Court this week which nullified 2019 legislation authorizing an extension of the DMV Technology Fee.

The DMV will cease to charge the $1 fee as soon as programmers are able to remove it from the computer system. The fee, which is added on to nearly all DMV transactions, is still being collected as of May 14.

The Department is further working out the details of issuing refunds to all who paid the technology fee during the period of July 1, 2020, through the date collection ceases.

No time line for refunds has been established.

Motorists should ensure the DMV has their correct address. Addresses can be updated online through a MyDMV account.

The Nevada Supreme Court Thursday ruled that the State Constitution requires a two-thirds vote in the legislature for any bill which creates, generates, or increases any public revenue in any form. The decision nullifies two bills passed in the 2019 Nevada Legislature, one of which extended the DMV Technology Fee.

The Department collects approximately $7 million per year from the fee.