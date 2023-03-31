DMV announces Decatur office closure on Friday due to lack of water

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Nevada Department of Motor Vehicle announced the closure of its north Decatur office on Friday, due to a lack of water.

The DMV said the office is scheduled to reopen Saturday morning at 8 a.m.

Customers with appointments for general services at the Decatur office on Friday will be served on a walk-in basis from April 3 through April 14 from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The DMV said customers should bring the confirmation email or text with them.

Those with driving tests will be contacted by DMV agents for rescheduling.

For more information about this closure, visit the DMV website.