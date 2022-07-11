LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A display by the Las Vegas Garden Railway Society shows a Black man with a noose around his neck, standing on a gallows in what they say is a historical depiction of the wild west days of Nevada.

The display was on show for all to see inside the Galleria at Sunset Mall in Henderson over the July 4 weekend.

When a photo of the display began to circulate on social media, emotions erupted and community civil rights activists stepped up and started asking questions.

UPDATE: I spoke with Sue Jerrems, President of the Las Vegas Garden Railroad Society. The group is responsible for the display and says the western display has been around for yrs and she didn't view it as racist. She apologizes if it offended anyone. @KTNV pic.twitter.com/ukSMDCxEq1 — Alicia Pattillo (@aliciapattillo) July 11, 2022

The Las Vegas Garden Railway Society wrote a letter to Galleria Mall regarding this display.