Discovery Children's Museum unveils interactive energy gallery for family fun and learning

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — If you're searching for something fun for the whole family, the Discovery Children's Museum will be unveiling a new bilingual gallery about energy later this week.

Discovery Children’s Museum will debut the gallery — which is called "Energy/Energía: Igniting Minds and Inspiring Futures" — on Thursday, Nov. 30 at 10 a.m.

The Energy Gallery, which will be the first to open at the Children's Museum in five years, features over 20 interactive exhibits for children. Children can learn to explore energy capture, function, and storage, while also engaging in activities like racing cars, building functional windmills, and contributing to powering a future city.

“We believe that kids learn best when they can play, tinker, and interact with things. Telsa, NV Energy, and Southwest Gas sponsored the energy exhibit. They helped us create these beautiful exhibits for future leaders and innovators,” said Science Manager Chris Lucas.

The exhibit officially opens Thursday at 10 a.m.