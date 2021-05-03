Discovery Children’s Museum celebrating Pacific Islander Heritage Month

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — May is Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month.

The Discovery Children's Museum is celebrating all month long honoring AAPI heritage with performances, art, workshops, presentations, and storytelling.

And if you use Bank of America, you can get into the children's museum for free. It's part of the bank's Museums On Us program.

For 24 years now, the bank has given card members free access to museums on certain weekends.

The Las Vegas Natural History Museum and Springs Preserve are also part of the program.