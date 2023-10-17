Dirk Arthur, last Las Vegas magician to perform with live animals, dies at 63

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Dirk Arthur, the last Las Vegas magician to perform with wild animals, passed away at the age of 63 on Monday.
Arthur and his big cats were remembered by friends and fellow employees at the Westgate, where the magician had a nearly 20-year run performing in the Las Vegas showrooms. "Dirk Arthur's Wild Illusions" would premiere at the Westgate after being put on hold at his former venue, the Riviera.
"Westgate Las Vegas is deeply saddened by the loss of Dirk Arthur," a spokesperson for the hotel said in a statement to Channel 13. "He was a special talent and will always be a cherished member of our Westgate family."
Additionally, Arthur's long-time publicist Laura Herlovich issued a long, heartfelt statement following his passing:
As for me, I worked with Dirk off and on for more than a quarter of a century, and he was a friend first and foremost and a client from time to time secondarily.
His positive attitude was always my favorite thing about Dirk and his never-ending love for his big cats. I was so blessed he allowed me to be there during the birth of a litter of cubs years ago and hold one less than a minute old — he would have me and our PR Plus team come and tiger sit the cubs when he got busy and feed them — there was no greater honor.
Dirk was one of a kind, and he will be greatly missed by all the communities he was such a beloved part of. He taught me so much about big cats and even how to communicate and bond with them — I always loved showing off and letting those we gave tours to his habitat see how the tigers would answer me back. I was so lucky to know Dirk and to be a part of his world.
May he Rest In Peace.