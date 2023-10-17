Dirk Arthur, last Las Vegas magician to perform with live animals, dies at 63

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Dirk Arthur, the last Las Vegas magician to perform with wild animals, passed away at the age of 63 on Monday.

Arthur and his big cats were remembered by friends and fellow employees at the Westgate, where the magician had a nearly 20-year run performing in the Las Vegas showrooms. "Dirk Arthur's Wild Illusions" would premiere at the Westgate after being put on hold at his former venue, the Riviera.

"Westgate Las Vegas is deeply saddened by the loss of Dirk Arthur," a spokesperson for the hotel said in a statement to Channel 13. "He was a special talent and will always be a cherished member of our Westgate family."

Additionally, Arthur's long-time publicist Laura Herlovich issued a long, heartfelt statement following his passing: