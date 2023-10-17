Did you see smoke near the Strip? Fire officials said smoke was 'impressive,' but fire was basic

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A fire drew a good amount of attention Monday evening on the west side of the Las Vegas Strip because of a dark trail of smoke in the air.

However, the Clark County Fire Department confirmed that the fire was unintentional and was a "basic outside fire."

The fire happened around 5:33 p.m. in the 4400 block of Harmon Cove Court. This is near Valley View Boulevard and W. Flamingo Road.

Fire officials said the first-in engine arrived within 5 minutes of calls. Firefighters found an outside fire next to the railroad tracks.

"The cause of the fire is unintentional, there is no dollar loss, and there were no injuries to civilians or firefighters," CCFD said. "No damage occurred to the railroad infrastructure."

A total of six engines, one ladder truck, two rescues and two chief officers responded for a total of 34 personnel.

"The smoke was the most impressive part of the incident," fire officials said. "Other than that, it was a basic outside fire."