Developing: Woman's body found near Las Vegas Metro Police headquarters

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The discovery of a body outside the headquarters of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department was met with a swift police response on Thursday morning.

Medical personnel notified police about a body in the 400 block of South Marin Luther King Boulevard just after 8 a.m., Metro officials stated in an initial media release.

Patrol officers responding to the call located a deceased female, according to officials.

As of this report, no additional information about the woman's death or the circumstances surrounding the finding of her body had been revealed by police officials.

"This is an ongoing investigation," according to police.

A Channel 13 crew is en route to the scene. This is a developing story.