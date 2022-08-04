Watch Now
Police: Armed burglary suspect arrested after standoff near Las Vegas Blvd. and Lamb

Police barricade in northeast Las Vegas
Las Vegas police had a portion of Colton Avenue near Lamb Boulevard blocked off for several hours on Thursday while they tried to arrest what they described as an armed burglary suspect.
Posted at 2:51 PM, Aug 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-04 18:25:45-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police officers had an area off of Lamb Boulevard and Colton Avenue blocked off on Thursday afternoon while they tried to arrest an armed suspect, they said.

As of 3 p.m., police said they had the suspect in custody.

Officers were called to the 3400 block of Silver Bow Drive at approximately 11:30 a.m. after receiving a report of a possible burglary in the area, KTNV was told.

Responding officers located a "possible suspect armed with a handgun," police said. The suspect went into a residence and the area was secured.

No additional information was immediately available from public information officers.

