Police: Armed burglary suspect arrested after standoff near Las Vegas Blvd. and Lamb

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police officers had an area off of Lamb Boulevard and Colton Avenue blocked off on Thursday afternoon while they tried to arrest an armed suspect, they said.

As of 3 p.m., police said they had the suspect in custody.

Officers were called to the 3400 block of Silver Bow Drive at approximately 11:30 a.m. after receiving a report of a possible burglary in the area, KTNV was told.

Responding officers located a "possible suspect armed with a handgun," police said. The suspect went into a residence and the area was secured.

No additional information was immediately available from public information officers.