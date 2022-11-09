Watch Now
Clark High School put on lockdown after reports of shots fired nearby

Zora Asberry, KTNV
Anchor Zora Asberry witnessed multiple units from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department on scene at Clark High School just before 10 a.m.
Posted at 10:08 AM, Nov 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-09 13:59:16-05

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Clark High School was placed on lockdown for two hours on Wednesday morning after reports of shots fired near the school.

Anchor Zora Asberry witnessed multiple units from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department on scene at the school just before 10 a.m.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police received a report of shots fired near the school at approximately 8:32 a.m., a public information officer tells KTNV.

The school was initially placed on a soft lockdown and then a hard lockdown as police searched the area near Desert Inn Road and Arville Street.

Dozens of students were lined up outside the building along Pennwood Avenue. Asberry was told they'd stood outside for more than an hour.

At 10:45 a.m., the lockdown was over.

A spokesperson for the Clark County School District Police Department did not immediately respond to KTNV's request for more information.

