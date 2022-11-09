Clark High School put on lockdown after reports of shots fired nearby

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Clark High School was placed on lockdown for two hours on Wednesday morning after reports of shots fired near the school.

Anchor Zora Asberry witnessed multiple units from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department on scene at the school just before 10 a.m.

RIGHT NOW: Dozens of students are lined up outside of the building on the Penwood Ave. side of the campus.



More than 3 Metro units are on-scene. — Zora Asberry (@ZoraAsberry) November 9, 2022

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police received a report of shots fired near the school at approximately 8:32 a.m., a public information officer tells KTNV.

The school was initially placed on a soft lockdown and then a hard lockdown as police searched the area near Desert Inn Road and Arville Street.

Dozens of students were lined up outside the building along Pennwood Avenue. Asberry was told they'd stood outside for more than an hour.

At 10:45 a.m., the lockdown was over.

A spokesperson for the Clark County School District Police Department did not immediately respond to KTNV's request for more information.