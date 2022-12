LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Metropolitan Police officers were involved in a shooting on Friday morning, the department confirms.

LVMPD notified media of the shooting just before noon in a residential area near Charleston and Lamb boulevards.

Members of the public were asked to avoid the area of Sunrise Avenue and north Prince Lane.

Additional details were not immediately released. A KTNV crew is en route to the scene.

This is a developing story.