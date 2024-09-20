Watch Now
Local News

Actions

Developing: Las Vegas police involved in shooting in southeast valley

OIS 9.20 2
Officer-involved shooting
Posted
and last updated

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — An investigation is underway in the southeast Las Vegas valley after police were involved in a shooting.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is holding a press conference detailing the shooting. You can watch it here:

LVMP says the shooting happened Friday morning in the 5100 block of Rawhide Street, which is in the area of Tropicana Avenue and U.S. 95/Interstate 11.

"No officers have been injured," police stated in an email to Channel 13.

OIS Shooting 9.20 1

Additional details about what happened were not immediately available. Las Vegas police promised to send more information, and this report will be updated as we learn more.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH