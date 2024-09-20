Developing: Las Vegas police involved in shooting in southeast valley

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — An investigation is underway in the southeast Las Vegas valley after police were involved in a shooting.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is holding a press conference detailing the shooting. You can watch it here:

LVMP says the shooting happened Friday morning in the 5100 block of Rawhide Street, which is in the area of Tropicana Avenue and U.S. 95/Interstate 11.

"No officers have been injured," police stated in an email to Channel 13.



Additional details about what happened were not immediately available. Las Vegas police promised to send more information, and this report will be updated as we learn more.