DETR unveils new chatbot to help with unemployment insurance claims

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Those looking to file any unemployment claims should expect to see a newly implemented chatbot on the Department of Employment, Training, and Rehabilitation's website.

According to DETR, the chatbot will be implemented immediately and will be available to "help answer questions, simplify complex language, and help users understand unemployment programs."

“The chatbot will allow more people to receive their benefits in a timely manner and reduce the number of calls at our call centers,” said Employment Security Division Deputy Administrator Nancy St. Clair. “While it will not look up specific claim information, it will make the experience much easier for those looking for help.”

DETR officials say the aim of the chatbot is to help claimants navigate the unemployment process and increase application accuracy. The department will continue to monitor questions received by the bot, in an effort to understand customer feedback and fix challenges that may need to be addressed.

The feature will be available on the bottom right corner of the “For UI Claimants” tab in ui.nv.gov.