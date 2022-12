LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Wednesday marked the end of an era as Detective Tate Sanborn retired from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department after 25 years of dedicated service to the community.

Las Vegas Police Protective Association President Steve Grammas had the honor of presenting Detective Sanborn with a plaque and other gifts on behalf of the association, thanking him for his years of hard work and dedication to keeping the citizens of Las Vegas safe.