Despite full capacity, Henderson Animal Shelter urges responsible adopting

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Just before the holidays, Henderson's animal shelter is full and officials there sent out an all call for responsible adopters like Tina Stangl to help them find pets a forever home Wednesday.

"The shelter full and it broke my heart so, yeah, I thought I'd come down and take a look and see who's down here," Stangl said while meeting a new dog.

Henderson Animal Care and Control has experienced an influx of animals in the last two weeks and took in 148 animals from December 1 through December 12 – a 13 percent increase from last year.

Henderson Animal Control Administrator Danielle Harnet, however, wanted to make sure when a dog or cat finds a new home they stay there and don't get returned weeks of months later.

"We see it," Harney said. "A few months, a few weeks, we just had a dog that we adopted out two years ago get surrendered back to us today. It's really heartbreaking."

She said it's more common for returns to come in following the holidays as some give pets as gifts and the bond doesn't quite work out.

Harney said the returns are tragic.

One dog at the shelter, Reba, for example was one year old and had been adopted and returned twice already.

"The dogs don't really understand," Harney said. "They definitely try to stay with their owners when we're walking them back for their intake... You see the sadness in their eyes and they just wait for their owners to come back ,and they're never coming back."

Harney said people should always talk to someone to ensure they're ready before getting them what should be a years-long commitment.

While at capacity, the shelter announced they would be giving deep discounts on adoptions and have a special opening Sunday.

The shelter will open Sunday, December 18, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. for adoptions.

"They just have so much love to give," Stangl said. "They just need a home."