DesignerCon is making Vegas its new home with an annual art show

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A new art and collectibles show is making its debut in Las Vegas— a one-of-a-kind experience for locals to enjoy and maybe do some holiday shopping.

DesignerCon (DCon) is an art and design convention that smashes together collectible toys and designer goods with urban, underground and pop art.

From Nov. 15 through Nov. 17 at The Expo at World Market Center, organizers are expecting over 70,000 fans in Las Vegas for the show.

DCon is making Vegas its new home with an annual art show— highlighting trends and brands each year.

For more information on the convention and tickets to the upcoming show, visit this link.