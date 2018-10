PITTSBURGH (KTNV) - A design making its way around the internet based on the Pittsburgh Steelers' helmet logo is sending a 'Stronger than Hate' message with it.

The revamped logo includes the Star of David replacing the team's yellow star-like image along with the "Stronger than Hate" phrase.

This redesign also appeared on a display at Heinz Field for the team's game on Sunday - a day after a deadly shooting took place at a synagogue in Pittsburgh.

The Steelers hosted the Cleveland Browns Sunday afternoon.