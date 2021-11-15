Desert Inn Road to close under I-515 this week for bridge reconstruction

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas commuters were advised to plan for the closure of part of Desert Inn Road to drivers and pedestrians this week.

The closure under Interstate 515 will be in place from Monday through Saturday, according to the Nevada Department of Transportation.

Crews will begin to reconstruct the portion of the Desert Inn bridge that was demolished in October as part of a three-phase project.

Courtesy rides on route 203 (Spring Mountain Road, Desert Inn Road, Lamb Boulevard) are available for RTC riders and pedestrians impacted by the construction detour.

Additional information is available at i515project.com or by calling the project hotline at 702-426-7505.

Reconstruction of the Desert Inn bridge is part of NDOT's $40 million I-515 viaduct rehabiliation project in downtown Las Vegas, a press release stated.

