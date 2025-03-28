Desert Breeze Event Center opens, becoming Clark County's largest outdoor grass venue

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — You can now experience a new era of outdoor entertainment, as Clark County officials gathered with the community to celebrate the opening of the Desert Breeze Event Center.

Boasting the largest outdoor grass venue in Clark County, this expansive 7-acre facility is set to become a premier destination for concerts, festivals and large-scale events, with a 12,000-capacity outdoor space.

“We are thrilled to introduce the Desert Breeze Event Center to Clark County,” said Commissioner Justin Jones.

"Our vision was to create a versatile and artist-friendly space to accommodate the growing demand for high-quality outdoor entertainment. We believe this venue will become a cornerstone of the community, offering unforgettable experiences for years to come."

The grand opening featured a preview of Clark County Department of Parks and Recreation's Tacos and Tamales event, which includes food trucks, live music, Lucha Libre, local art, a carnival and alcohol tasting.

The community center is located at 8455 Kids Zone Parkway in Desert Breeze Park.