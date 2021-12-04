Watch
Democrats hope threat to abortion rights will rouse voters

Andrew Harnik/AP
FILE - Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., leaves a Democratic strategy meeting at the Capitol in Washington, Oct. 19, 2021. Vulnerable Democrats from Nevada to New Hampshire are promising to make abortion a centerpiece of their political strategy heading into the midterm elections. They're betting big that a familiar focus on the divisive social issue can beat back a red wave and preserve their delicate majorities in Congress. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Catherine Cortez Masto
NEW YORK (AP) — Vulnerable Democrats from Nevada to New Hampshire are promising to make abortion a centerpiece of their political strategy heading into the midterm elections.

They're betting that focusing on the divisive issue can beat back a red wave and preserve their delicate majorities in Congress. But it may not be so easy.

Democrats have been sounding the alarm for years on abortion rights.

Now, as the Supreme Court's conservative majority signals a willingness to weaken or reverse the landmark Roe v. Wade precedent, Democrats insist they can convince voters that the threat to women's health is real in a way it wasn't before.

And some Republicans are concerned.

