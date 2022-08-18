Death Valley National Park will be reopening most roads and popular sites to visitors, officials say

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — On Saturday, Aug. 20, Death Valley National Park’s most popular sites will reopen to the public. This comes just two weeks after a historic flood unleashed massive, record-setting rainfall and caused millions of dollars in damage to roads and facilities.

"We're eager to welcome summer visitors back to Death Valley's most popular sites, but at the same time, we want to caution folks that many roads in the park will remain closed for months during repair work," said Mike Reynolds, park superintendent. "I’m thankful for our work crews and Caltrans partners who have worked tirelessly to reopen popular sites to visitors. It’s an opportune time to visit the park and witness firsthand the dramatic impacts of a 1,000-year flood event.”

On Aug. 15, the U.S. Department of Transportation's Federal Highway Administration announced a release of $11.7 million in emergency federal funding to repair damaged roads. These funds will support recovery in both Death Valley and Mojave National Preserve. This initial funding will help offset the substantial costs incurred during the first stages of what park rangers say is possibly the most widespread catastrophic event in the park's history.

As park officials continue to assess the damage, they predict that the recovery effort will not only be lengthy but pricey as well with costs expected to rise by the tens of millions.

Additionally, officials say several park roads remain closed so visitors should plan ahead and not rely on GPS.

Maintenance crews from the California Department of Transportation have been working to reopen State Route 190, the main thoroughfare through the park. The National Park Service is responsible for most other roads within the park and has been working to clear them to make them safe for the public.

Visitors will only be able to access the park via State Route 190 and Panamint Valley Road. All other paved roads including Badwater Road from CA-178, all access roads via NV-374 (such as Beatty Cutoff and Daylight Pass), and North Highway/Scotty’s Castle Road will remain closed for repairs.

All roads into and through the park were closed to the public on Aug. 5 due to severe flooding.

The park, which has approximately 1,400 miles of roads, including 200 miles of paved roadways, was affected by debris, shoulder road loss, undercutting, and pavement loss. Workers assessed 600 miles of roads, and 200 miles are deemed impassable. Park officials say there are still 800 more miles of road left to assess.

NPS officials advise when visitors return to the park, they should exercise extreme caution and respect closures.

Some popular sites that will reopen to visitors this weekend include Furnace Creek Visitor Center, Badwater Basin (open only from State Route 190 but closed south of Badwater at mile marker 17), Golden Canyon, Artist Drive, Devils Golf Course, Natural Bridge, Zabriskie Point, Dantes View, Mesquite Sand Dunes, Twenty Mule Canyon, and Harmony Borax Works.

Other attractions will remain closed indefinitely and some park roads may remain closed for days to months, depending on the severity of the damage, NPS officials say.

Motorists should also expect temporary delays and lower speed limits when traveling throughout the park. They may encounter one-way traffic control stops and limited shoulder parking. They should also watch for loose gravel on the road that may impact windshields and tires. Backcountry roads are still being assessed and the park does not have information about conditions in many areas.

The NPS encourages park visitors to stay safe in the summer by not hiking at low elevations after 10 a.m., staying within a short walk of air conditioning, drinking plenty of water, and eating salty snacks.