Death Valley National Park reports third-longest heat wave in park's history

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Death Valley National Park officials say they've experienced 17 consecutive days with daily highs of 120 degrees or more last month.

From July 14 - 30, officials say the daytime highs ranged from 121 to 128 degrees Fahrenheit, and higher. According to a press release on Friday, this stretch has tied for the third-longest heat wave in the park's history, with the last record being set in 1929.

July is often the park's hottest month of the year, though this month is also the "second hottest July on record" at an average temperature of 107.6 degrees. Officials say those temperatures are second only to the July of 2018 when the park saw an average temperature of 108.1.

"While data is interesting to read it also has a message," a statement from officials read.

With 7 of the 10 hottest summers on record coming only in the last decade, officials say many of the plants and animals are "living at the edge of survival."

"Even a slight increase in temperature or change in weather patterns could have a negative impact on plant and animal populations," officials said. "There may be no better example of these impacts than the famed Great Basin bristlecone pines."

The bristlecones in the park are at the "extreme southwestern edge of their range," which officials say makes them "uniquely vulnerable" to climate change. With reduced annual precipitation, prolonged drought, and warmer winter weather, officials say the trees — which were once thought the be "highly resistant to bark beetle attacks" — are seeing a 70% mortality rate on the eastern slopes of Telescope Peak.

Officials say Death Valley National Park is still open to visitors, but guests are urged to drink 4 liters of water "per person, per day," eat salty snacks, stay on paved roads, and avoid hiking at lower elevations after 10 a.m.