Death Valley National Park offering free entrance on April 16

(KTNV) — According to a press release from Death Valley National Park, the park is celebrating the start of National Park Week, along with other national parks, by waiving entrance fees on April 16. Fee free days only apply to park entrance fees; camping fees still apply.

Death Valley National Park said they are preparing for increasing temperatures and a hot summer ahead. Visitor operations are winding down in response to recent above-average weather and dwindling seasonal park staff.

The park advises visitors to be careful and take the following precautions if going to Death Valley:

Drink plenty of water: Drink at least one gallon (4 liters) of water per day to replace loss from sweat, more if you are active. Be aware of balancing fluid and electrolyte levels.

Avoid hiking in the heat: Do not hike in the low elevations when temperatures are hot. Mountains can offer some relief from the heat but can have snow and ice in winter/spring.

Travel prepared to survive: Stay on paved roads if temperatures are excessively high. If your car breaks down, stay with it until help comes. Carry extra drinking water in your car in case of emergency.

Watch for signs of trouble: If you feel dizzy, nauseous, or a headache, get out of the sun immediately and drink water or sports drinks. Dampen clothing to lower body temperature. Be alert for symptoms in others.

Travel smart: More people die in single-car accidents than by any other means. To avoid an accident, follow the speed limits, shift to a lower gear on steep downhill grades, and wear your seatbelt.

Additional fee free days in 2022 will fall on August 4, September 24, and November 11 according to the press release.