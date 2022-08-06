Death Valley National Park announces roads will remain closed while storm damage is cleared

DEATH VALLEY, Cal. (KTNV) — Death Valley National Park has announced that the park’s roads will remain closed due to extensive damage from Friday’s flooding and storm damage.

Heavy flooding kept about 1,000 people from leaving the park after the storm on Friday. Park officials say road crews were able to get visitors, who were previously unable to leave the area hotels, to carefully drive out with law enforcement escorts.

Highway 190 is expected to reopen between Furnace Creek and Pahrump by Tuesday, according to officials.

Aerial searches are reportedly underway to ensure that there are no stranded vehicles in remote areas of the park. Park officials say California Highway Patrol flew an H82 helicopter yesterday, and today the Navy is conducting an overflight with VX31 out of Naval Air Weapons Station China Lake.

At this time, there are no reported stranded visitors on park roadways and no reported injuries from this incident. In most areas, water has receded, leaving behind extensive mud and gravel deposits.

“I want to thank park staff, the California Department of Transportation, and other partners who are working hard to reopen major roads for travel and manage this incident,” said park superintendent Mike Reynolds. “With the severity and widespread nature of this rainfall it will take time to rebuild and reopen everything, and we appreciate your support and patience as we continue this work.”

Assessments are still being made, but park officials say the current conditions include: