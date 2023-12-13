Death Valley announces more openings amid ongoing flood repairs

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Sixty more miles of Death Valley National Park are now open to the public as flooding repairs continue in the area, according to a new release from the National Park Service.

Officials say only "interim repairs" have been completed on roads like Harry Wade Road, which is a 4x4 route that connects Badwater Road to CA-127 on the park's southeast corner.

'Extended sections of the road are a single lane between deep sandy berms, with limited opportunities to pass oncoming vehicles," a release from NPS noted.

Road openings include Warm Springs Road, as well as Mengel Pass for high-clearance 4x4 vehicles.

Officials say that West Side Road still remains closed north of the junction with Warm Springs Road.

All 1,400 miles of roads within Death Valley National Park were damaged by the remnants of Hurricane Hilary on August 20.