Death penalty debate reemerges in Nevada after past stalls

CARSON CITY (AP) — Nevada lawmakers are considering proposals to abolish the death penalty in the state.

The Assembly Judiciary Committee on Wednesday introduced a bill that would end Nevada's death penalty that is nearly identical to a 2019 proposal that stalled before receiving a hearing.

Committee Chair Steve Yeager hopes the growth of the criminal justice reform movement and renewed interest following executions that occurred during the Trump administration will generate enough political will to pass a ban.

About 80 inmates are on death row in the state, but Nevada hasn't executed anyone since 2006.