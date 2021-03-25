Menu

Death penalty debate reemerges in Nevada after past stalls

Joe Bartels, Reporter, KTNV
These are photos of the Nevada Legislature building in Carson City as seen during the day and nighttime in July 2020
Posted at 8:32 PM, Mar 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-25 00:49:10-04

CARSON CITY (AP) — Nevada lawmakers are considering proposals to abolish the death penalty in the state.

The Assembly Judiciary Committee on Wednesday introduced a bill that would end Nevada's death penalty that is nearly identical to a 2019 proposal that stalled before receiving a hearing.

Committee Chair Steve Yeager hopes the growth of the criminal justice reform movement and renewed interest following executions that occurred during the Trump administration will generate enough political will to pass a ban.

About 80 inmates are on death row in the state, but Nevada hasn't executed anyone since 2006.

