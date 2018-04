LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - As part of a fundraising event for Republican Senator Dean Heller, Vice President Mike Pence will travel to Las Vegas on April 13.

13 Action News confirmed Pence's visit with his office staff.

According to POLITICO, the fundraiser costs $1,000 to attend and $10,000 for a photo reception. An exact time and location were not available.

The fundraiser is taking place as Heller is set to defend his seat in the Senate during the 2018 midterm election. He'll likely face Democratic Representative Jacky Rosen in the upcoming race.