New traffic light hopes to prevent crashes and fatalities

LAS VEGAS — 24 crashes and multiple fatals in just two years at one intersection in the south part of town.

Before the sun came up today, the buzzer rang on the new crosswalk and traffic light installation at Las Vegas Blvd and Agate.

This new traffic signal is a welcoming sight for the family of 23-year old Andrew Melnichuk Jr., who died in a motorcycle crash at this intersection.

Melnichuk died in October of 2021 and his death along with a number of crashes at the intersection for the county commissioners to take action.

After studying the intersection the county approved the installation of the traffic light, cameras and pedestrian crosswalk.

Melnicuk’s father flipped the switch at todays event.

If you have a dangerous intersection you’d like to report, head to https://www.clarkcountynv.gov/residents/fixit_clark_county.php